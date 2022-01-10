By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – With bitter cold temperatures and a brutal wind chill expected overnight, warming centers across the area have opened to people in need and those experiencing homelessness.

“I’m extremely grateful,” said Chelsea Burkhammer, who has been experiencing homeless off and on for 12 years. Suffering from drug addiction, she depends on places like TRAILS Ministries for a place to warm up on a day like Monday or for a cup of coffee and a snack.

“If it wasn’t for places like this, there’d be no place to warm up sometimes. I’ve lived in abandoned houses in the middle of winter. If it weren’t for the library or here, it’d be kind of cold,” said Burkhammer.

TRAILS Ministries is for people who may have somewhere to sleep at night but nowhere to go during the day. They also provide food and clothing to those in need.

“They utilize our digital services — if they need to do job hunting, if they need to do treatment that’s done virtually, they can utilize our WiFi, things like that. We provide gift cards, we provide system navigation. If they need help with housing, we connect them to the right resources,” said Sally Ricci with TRAILS Ministries.

A list of warming centers in the Pittsburgh area can be found here.