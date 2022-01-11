By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport will be one of 50 airports in the United States that will feature a ‘buffer zone’ when 5G service expands next week.
Cell phone companies have agreed to the ‘buffer zones’ around busy airports as airlines have been warning the businesses that the C-band 5G service could interfere with certain flight operations.
As a result, AT&T and Verizon will keep a buffer around 50 airports to reduce the risk of air travel disruption.
Other airports on the list in addition to Pittsburgh International include destinations like O’Hare and Los Angeles International Airports, as well as others that feature low visibility landings where special instruments are used.
5G service is set to expand on January 19.