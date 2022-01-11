CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who may be headed to Florida.

David Nolle, 67, hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 7, police said.

(Photo Provided by Pittsburgh Police)

He was driving a newer-model, silver Dodge Journey and may be traveling to Florida.

Nolle is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair. He wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Nolle is asked to call Pittsburgh police SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.