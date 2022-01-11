By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Steelers nation was holding its breath watching the Chargers-Raiders game Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin was sleeping.

“I missed the end of it. I dozed off. I know I had a workday waiting on me, or I assumed I had a workday waiting on me,” Tomlin said with a laugh Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The Steelers had about a 9% chance to make the playoffs. They needed to win, have the Jaguars win and the Chargers-Raiders game not end in a tie.

“I think at one point Oakland was up by 15, and that number made you somewhat comfortable. I’m probably better off not having watched it,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers were cutting it close, too. The Chargers-Raiders game was one overtime field goal away from ending in a tie. But while it seemed everyone was on the edge of their seats, Tomlin was asleep.

“It’s probably not as exciting of a description as you’d hoped,” Tomlin told reporters, smiling.

Now Tomlin is turning his attention to the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Currently, ESPN gives the Steelers a 24.1% chance to win.