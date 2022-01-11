By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Steelers nation was holding its breath watching the Chargers-Raiders game Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin was sleeping.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Ross Township Adult Store
“I missed the end of it. I dozed off. I know I had a workday waiting on me, or I assumed I had a workday waiting on me,” Tomlin said with a laugh Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
The Steelers had about a 9% chance to make the playoffs. They needed to win, have the Jaguars win and the Chargers-Raiders game not end in a tie.
“I think at one point Oakland was up by 15, and that number made you somewhat comfortable. I’m probably better off not having watched it,” Tomlin said.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Blood Bank Raises Alarm About National Shortage
The Steelers were cutting it close, too. The Chargers-Raiders game was one overtime field goal away from ending in a tie. But while it seemed everyone was on the edge of their seats, Tomlin was asleep.
“It’s probably not as exciting of a description as you’d hoped,” Tomlin told reporters, smiling.
Now Tomlin is turning his attention to the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.MORE NEWS: Fayette County Lawyer Accused Of Misappropriating Over $200K In Client Funds
Currently, ESPN gives the Steelers a 24.1% chance to win.