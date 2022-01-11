PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another frigidly cold morning with wind chills down to near 0.

When temperatures dip to this low I always try to remind folks about the potential of frostbite setting in. If you are in Pittsburgh, the chance for frostbite is low today.

Places in the Laurel Highlands, the Ridges, and in the ‘snow belt’ will likely see wind chills falling below 0 this morning and that is where the concern will be the greatest. When wind chills drop to below 0, frostbite can set in in as little as thirty minutes.

For today, the chill settles in for the day with highs expected to hit just 25 degrees.

Wind chills will top out in the upper teens. Temperatures tonight will remain in the mid 20s as a warmer air mass begins to move in. High temperatures on Wednesday could approach 50 degrees. I am being conservative with my forecast of a high of just 44 degrees.

The warmth continues on Thursday with highs again hitting the 40s and morning lows around 30. Chilly weather is set to return for the weekend though with Sunday being the warmest with highs forecast to hit 32. I am now forecasting a Saturday high of just 25 degrees. The one thing not on the 7 day forecast, any big snow chances.

The best chance for snow right now is showing up on Monday evening with less than a half-inch of snow expected.

