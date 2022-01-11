CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
The woman was taken to the UPMC Mercy Hospital by ambulance and was last listed in critical condition.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a Port Authority bus in downtown Pittsburgh.

First responders arrived on the scene near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The Port Authority says the woman was caught between the front bumper of a bus and the street.

The driver of the bus was said to be shaken up, but not injured.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.