By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a Port Authority bus in downtown Pittsburgh.
First responders arrived on the scene near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Port Authority says the woman was caught between the front bumper of a bus and the street.
The woman was taken to the UPMC Mercy Hospital by ambulance and was last listed in critical condition.
The driver of the bus was said to be shaken up, but not injured.
