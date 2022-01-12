PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making Wild Harvest Crispy Lemon Herb Fish Recipe courtesy of Shop ‘N Save!
Wild Harvest Crispy Lemon Herb Fish Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Cup Wild Harvest Organic Mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon chopped Wild Harvest Organic Fresh Baby Dill
- 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
- 1/2 Teaspoon chopped garlic
- 3 Cups Wild Harvest Organic Brown Crisp Rice Cereal, crushed
- 1 Tablespoon Wild Harvest Organic Lemon Herb Seasoning
- 1/2 Cup Wild Harvest Organic 100% Egg Whites
- 1 1/2 Pounds firm white fish fillets (halibut, cod, haddock)
- Wild Harvest Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray
Directions:
In small bowl, combine mayonnaise, dill, lemon juice, lemon zest and garlic; salt and pepper to taste. Mix to combined; set aside.
In shallow dish, combine crushed cereal and lemon herb seasoning. Place egg whites in another shallow dish; salt and pepper to taste. Whisk until frothy.
Pat fish fillets dry with clean paper towels. Dip in egg whites and coat with cereal mixture. Place fillets on a large baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Spray tops of fish.
Bake in a preheated 425 degree F oven 10 minutes per inch of thickness or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve fish with Lemon Dill Aioli.