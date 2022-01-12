By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges in the disappearance of a 14-year-old Greene County girl who was previously reported as a runaway.

Zaria Britton was reported as a runaway by her grandmother who, according to court paperwork, told police her granddaughter took her Jeep Grand Cherokee, $500 and her cell phone. Britton’s mother told police she believed James Jordan had taken her daughter, the criminal complaint said.

Britton and Jordan were found in a hotel room Tuesday night in Lewisburg, West Virginia, about 200 miles south of Waynesburg, court paperwork said. Police said they were able to find the two by pinging Jordan’s cell phone.

Jordan is facing multiple charges, including felony kidnapping, corruption of minors and theft, Greene County District Attorney David Russo announced Wednesday.

Jordan is in custody in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania. He’s also facing possible charges in West Virginia, the Greene County district attorney said.

“The quick resolution of this abduction and reunification of the family is due to the diligent efforts of my office County Detective and Waynesburg Borough Police,” Russo said in a statement. “Human trafficking and child abduction are a severe problem affecting all of our communities and these investigations and police response time are a priority of my office.”

