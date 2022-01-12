By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista was last seen Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m. on Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh police said. He was walking near Gateway Plaza towards Commonwealth Plaza.
MISSING: Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista. He was last seen in downtown Pittsburgh early Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m.
Please call SVU detectives at (412) 323- 7141 with any information.
Police said he was wearing a red and black coat, light blue jeans and gray with white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141