PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students at California, Clarion and Edinboro universities can expect to be in class next week as the spring semester starts, but they’ll be greeted with updated COVID-19 procedures.
New protocols include the use of disposable surgical masks or higher-grade masks in campus buildings. Basic cloth masks, bandannas are other informal face coverings are no longer acceptable. The new rules aren't just for students, but also for employees and visitors.
Masks are strongly recommended outdoors and are required when social distancing isn't possible.
Dining halls will be open, but all meals will be grab and go at dining halls.
The new protocols will stay in place through Feb. 1, then the universities will re-evaluate.