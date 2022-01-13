CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – Howard Hanna is hosting a Give Blood and Give Back blood drive in Cranberry Township Friday.

The drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at 20930 Route 19.

Organizers say for every registered donor, $15 will be donated to the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund.

It comes amid a national blood supply shortage driven by the pandemic.

Information about scheduling an appointment can be found below: