By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – Howard Hanna is hosting a Give Blood and Give Back blood drive in Cranberry Township Friday.
The drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at 20930 Route 19.
Organizers say for every registered donor, $15 will be donated to the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund.
It comes amid a national blood supply shortage driven by the pandemic.
