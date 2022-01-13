PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh animal rescue says shelters are “bursting at the seams” and the number of people they’re seeing trying to surrender their pets is “simply unbelievable.”

Paws on Pittsburgh said it’s trying to help as many animals as it can, but it’s becoming more and more impossible.

“Shelters that we work with are bursting at the seams and faced with euthanizing for space, local AC is full and looking for help, and the number of people looking to surrender their pet or pets is simply unbelievable,” the rescue said on Facebook.

The rescue is begging people to consider all other options before they surrender a pet and said it can help connect owners with resources.

They’re also asking owners of older pets to consider their options before trying to surrender them.

“If your pet is a senior and close to end of life, please do the right thing by your faithful family member. Don’t send them to a rescue and have us have to make that very difficult decision,” the rescue said.