By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are still managing staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 cases, COVID-related quarantines and other staff-related absences.
The district says 23 schools are closed until at least next Tuesday. Seventeen schools were closed on Thursday.
A full breakdown can be found below.
The following schools are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Tuesday:
The following schools are closed until Jan. 20:
All students and staff will transition to remote learning.
The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.