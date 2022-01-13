PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – A woman who shot a man several times at a home on Emerald Drive in Plum on Wednesday night has been taken into custody.

Police say Crystal Veasey is responsible for shooting the man several times in the chest, shoulder, and hand.

They believe it happened because of a domestic incident and it left the man in the hospital in critical condition.

While the shooting was not caught on camera, Ring Doorbell footage showed the victim in the middle of the road calling for help.

The home on Emerald Drive isn’t the only possible investigation scene, in this case, they are also looking at another scene on Kerr Road.

A neighbor in the area said he and his family were caught in the crossfire when three bullets flew into their home, causing them to dive on the floor to protect their child.

The criminal complaint obtained by KDKA also revealed that neighbors saw Veasey with a knife and hammer chasing the victim down the street.