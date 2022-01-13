By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a happy ending for one of the kittens found in a box abandoned on a Port Authority bus.
The five kittens were removed from a P3 bus in November. Port Authority police and Pittsburgh Public Safety’s animal control worked together to get them to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, where they’re now ready for adoption.
One of the adorable little gray kittens has already found his forever home. “Sinkhole” — perhaps a nod to the giant sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus in 2019 — was adopted by Lt. Hudzinski on Thursday.
On Facebook, police thanked the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh for their work helping the kittens.
The Port Authority Police Department has almost 50 full-time officers who respond to crimes — and the occasional kitten rescue — related to Port Authority services.