By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has made the announcement that Holy Family Catholic School in Plum is switching to remote learning today.

The switch is happening due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

Students will return to the classroom following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Tuesday.

“We continue to be grateful to the staff, students, and families who are responding to these emergencies with grace and a dedication to continued learning. The health of our school community is our highest priority, and we will continue to do what is necessary to protect everyone,” said Michelle Peduto, director of schools for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Parents were made aware of the change that puts Holy Family Catholic School into remote learning along with four other elementary schools.