PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the main energy of the developing storm system has come on the shore in the western United States, we are going to be able to grab a lot more data on this low pressure.

This will start to give a clearer track on its path.

That said, the two main global, mid-range models we use are coming more in line with each other, but are still trying to remain consistent with their model runs from Wednesday. That may sound confusing, so let KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin show you what he is writing about.

The American model, or GFS, is still showing the two low-pressure solutions. This means it is still showing widespread snow in our region, and that snow could be significant.

The European model, or ECMWF, is still showing a single low. That low, however, is pushed a little further to the west, making for more widespread snow in our region.

While their solutions have not changed much, you can see what has changed with them was enough for a meeting in the middle for snowfall amounts and where they are placing them.

While it could be easy to say they are agreeing, that is not necessarily the case. Yes, their snow solutions are becoming similar. However, how they play out the snow solutions are still a bit different, meaning different things can cause big changes in the model.

The higher resolution models, which have a shorter ranger look into the future, will start bringing a higher resolution picture of this storm system on Friday, and we will probably start putting out sensible snowfall estimates then.

At the very least, our list of what we know is growing longer than the list of what we don’t.

