CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Trucks full of salt sit inside the Cranberry Township Public Works garage.

“With all the technology now and all the forecasting, we do have a heads up. It’s beneficial — 24-48 hours makes a big difference for us,” Cranberry Township Public Works Director Kelly Maurer said.

She said they will have 16 routes to cover about 135 miles. She believes the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will keep people off the roads and allow crews the space they need to clear snow.

“Because of the holiday on Monday, we should be able to clear the roads. There will be no school on Monday, maybe a lot of businesses closed. We should have a lot of time to be able to treat the storm Sunday night and cleanup is anticipated on Monday,” Maurer told KDKA.

PennDOT said crews will be out pretreating roads this weekend. Once the snow falls, they will have 65 trucks plus rentals in Allegheny County. In Beaver County, there will be 36 trucks. Twenty-three trucks will take care of snow around Lawrence County.

“If you don’t have to be out, please stay in. That will give our plow drivers more time and more space to go ahead and address the roads,” PennDOT Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha said.

The concern is going to be the rate the snow is falling. With routes taking 2 to 3 hours for PennDOT drivers, roads could become coats quickly.

“If the snow is falling at an inch per hour, please understand that there may be significant snow on the road,” Manyisha said.

If you must go out, keep your distance from plows.

“This is a big event so we do want to clear the streets and obviously give the plow trucks room to clear the streets so people can get out on Monday,” Maurer said.

She recommends at least 50 feet of distance. On the highways, PennDOT advises at least seven car lengths.

In advance of the storm, PennDOT has put out these travel restrictions:

Starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80

The entire length of U.S. 22

The entire length of Route 33

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79

I-99

Starting at 11 p.m. Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84

I-84

I-380

PennDOT says these vehicles aren’t allowed on roads under Tier 2 restrictions:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

motorcycles

“On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place,” PennDOT said.

PennDOT also recommended making sure you have these items ahead of time in case you get stranded: non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel.