Governor & Jersey

Animal Friends

Meet Governor! This handsome guy came to Animal Friends in November as a transfer from a partner organization so we’re still getting to know him, but we’re already falling in love with him (and know you will, too). Governor is a big guy who could use some work on his manners, but he is very eager to learn when tasty rewards are provided! He would do best in an adult-only home with a family who is dedicated to teaching him through positive reinforcement techniques. Governor is a young guy who is full of energy and would love nothing more than to take long walks so he can sniff to his heart’s content! Come meet this fun-loving guy today.

To find out more about how to adopt Governor, visit this link!

In September, our Humane Investigations team received a call about a group of cats who were abandoned after a house fire. The cats were suspected to have been alone for a few weeks without food or water. When our team arrived on the scene, they were met with deplorable conditions and a large group of fearful cats. In total, we rescued close to 45 cats including two litters of kittens who are believed to have been born that day. Jersey was one of the cats rescued on that day!

After arriving to Animal Friends, each cat was given a medical exam and thankfully, there weren’t many serious issues. Many of the cats suffered from eye infections and upper respiratory infections and began treatment right away. The majority of our new residents were fearful at first and each one began to open up at their own pace. To date, more than half have found new loving families! Many more are still with us and spend their days in their own free roam room where they have plenty of space to seek privacy or come out and interact with our staff and volunteers – and each other! We have found that they all love toys and teaser wand play, so interactive play time helps us connect with them.

To find out more about how to adopt Jersey, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Katniss & Toby

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Katniss has been with us since October 2021. As of 12/2021, she is 1- to 2-years-old.

She came to us with a litter of kittens. She was a wonderful mother and all her kittens have been adopted. She is easy going, likes to be brushed and loves when you pet her.

To find out more about how to adopt Katniss, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Toby’s owner died and he was left alone. He is protective. Needs an adult-only home. No other dogs. Very protective of his person. Never around children. Needs patience and understanding.

To find out more about how to adopt Toby, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

