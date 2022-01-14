By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – A woman who runs a non-profit animal sanctuary out of her home was able to get herself and the animals out as it went up in flames.
Firefighters responded to the smokey scene on Route 51 near Vernon Drive.
The owner said she was sleeping when she heard a loud boom.
She was able to get out and is now trying to find a place to stay for her and her animals.
Firefighters are looking into what may have sparked the fire.
