By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the shooting Thursday in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.
First responders found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest and legs. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that a fight started inside Aces Tavern and later spilled outside. Police say it appears the victim and a 21-year-old man shot at each other. The 21-year-old is currently detained.
Witnesses told KDKA's Jessica Guay that they heard more than two dozen gunshots. Businesses and cars in the area were damaged by the gunfire.
No other injures were reported.