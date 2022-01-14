CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
Witnesses told police that a fight started inside Aces Tavern and later spilled outside.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bar Fight, Local TV, Shooting, Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the shooting Thursday in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

First responders found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest and legs. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say it appears the victim and a 21-year-old man shot at each other. The 21-year-old is currently detained.

Witnesses told KDKA’s Jessica Guay that they heard more than two dozen gunshots. Businesses and cars in the area were damaged by the gunfire.

No other injures were reported.