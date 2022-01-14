By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There's no question that most people in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania support the Steelers.
Will The Steelers Win The Wild Card Game Against KC?
It also turns out the women who support the black and gold are some of the best around!
In a recent study looking into the most active and engaged female fans, a sports betting site found that the Steelers fans were ranked 10th.
The study looked into social media posts about the teams and determined how many of those posts were by women.
Dallas was top of the list followed by the Bills and then the Saints.