CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:AHN, Allegheny Health Network, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Face Masks, Local TV, N95 Masks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cloth masks won’t cut it anymore at Allegheny Health Network.

READ MORE: National Guard To Help Staffing Efforts At West Virginia Hospital

AHN is now requiring all patients and visitors to wear an N95, KN95, or a surgical mask while in its hospitals.

READ MORE: Woman Expected To Recover After Being Shot Early This Morning In Clairton

It says that while these masks were in short supply at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, conditions have changed, and that these masks offer more protection from the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

The hospital will be providing the masks for patients and visitors who do not have one.