KITTANNING (KDKA) — A building collapsed in Kittanning overnight after catching on fire on Orr Avenue.

Neighbors say flames were shooting out of the abandoned building in Kittanning.

The rubble from the building collapse was easily observable by KDKA crews.

Neighbors told KDKA the fire hit several other homes in the area.

The Red Cross was helping residents out, families were giving each other hugs and there were tears in some eyes.

Part of the fire caused a transformer to blow because of the winds when the fire hit it. As a result, there is no power on this block.

We know that at some point, fire crews had to pull out and away from the scene because they were afraid that it was going to collapse, and that’s exactly what happened here.

There are no reports of injuries so far.

