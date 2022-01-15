By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A family has lost their home in Penn Hills this morning.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday
The Penn Hills Fire Marshal says the fire at the home on Payne Drive started around 6 a.m. Saturday.
The family was home, but all were able to make it out.
Everyone is safe, and there were no reported injuries.READ MORE: Celine Dion Cancels Concerts In Pittsburgh And Other Cities Due To Health Issues
Their pet chicken also survived the flames.
Crews responded quickly, but they also had to contend with the frigid cold temperatures and salt trucks had to come out so they could safely reach the home.
The fire was under control by 7 a.m. Saturday.
The marshal did not know if the family has insurance.MORE NEWS: National Guard To Help Staffing Efforts At West Virginia Hospital
Agencies will be investigating the cause of the fire.