By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A family has lost their home in Penn Hills this morning.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshal says the fire at the home on Payne Drive started around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The family was home, but all were able to make it out.

Everyone is safe, and there were no reported injuries.

Their pet chicken also survived the flames.

Crews responded quickly, but they also had to contend with the frigid cold temperatures and salt trucks had to come out so they could safely reach the home.

The fire was under control by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The marshal did not know if the family has insurance.

Agencies will be investigating the cause of the fire.