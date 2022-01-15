By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It might be time to retire your old phone.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is urging residents with older cell phones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service this year.
Major carriers are retiring their 3G networks this year to accommodate the more advanced 5G networks.
The agency says you should contact their service providers to find out if their phones will continue to work after the shutdown and to upgrade if they don’t.