By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing two of its schools for about a week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pittsburgh Sunnyside and Pittsburgh Schiller will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says that cases at those schools have reached the percentage — 5% — where a temporary move to remote learning is needed.

In the meantime, while classes are taught online, no activities are being held, and Grab and Go meals will not be offered at the schools because of a cited staff shortage.

Students who need the meals are instructed to go to Arsenal 6-8 for the Grab and Go services.

The two schools are additions to the previous list of four Pittsburgh Public schools that are not operating in-person this upcoming week until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5.

Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 are closed until Thursday, Jan. 20.

Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8, Pittsburgh Banksville PreK, Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.