By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was shot Saturday night in downtown Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Seven Springs Opens Faster, High-Capacity Chairlift
READ MORE: Fire Departments Remind Residents To Keep Fire Hydrants Clear Of Snow
Pittsburgh Public Safety says officers were called to 6th Street for reports of a man who was shot. Police found the victim, who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.
One person was taken into custody after police said the shooting was believed to be the result of a fight.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Boat Carrying Duck Hunters Capsizes In Creek
No one else was injured, and police are investigating.