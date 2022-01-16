CAST YOUR VOTEWill The Steelers Beat The Chiefs?
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a Winter Storm WARNING that starts at 1:00 p.m. today and goes to 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Today we will make up for the lack of snow we had this season and most likely catch up or even be a bit above normal with up to a foot of snow for some areas near 422 and I-80 like Beaver and Butler.

First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens, single digit and below zero wind chills. Highs today will be near freezing.

Snow arrives around 1:00 p.m. for areas south of I-70. Pittsburgh will see first flakes around 3:00 p.m. so by 6:00 p.m. roads will be covered with snow so get where you need to be early this afternoon.

This is a complex system with severe storms south, a risk for ice from freezing rain, strong winds tonight and tomorrow and of course, high snowfall totals.

There will be a dry slot around 8:00 p.m. for areas south and east of Pittsburgh near I-70 and along the ridges which is why we took snow totals down to 4-6″.

The range for Pittsburgh is 5-10″ and why is it such a huge range? Because the dry slot could reach further north with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet from warmer air aloft.

Snow will be the heaviest and widespread overnight with rates 1-2″ per hour at times and the storm system doesn’t exit until around noon. Light snow showers will continue through Monday afternoon and evening with an additional 1-2″ possible. The big thing tomorrow are wind gusts 30-40 mph which will make it blustery with reduced visibility and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Bundle up if going outside to play and be safe!

Tuesday will be cloudy with highs near 30 and another round of rain and snow move in Wednesday.