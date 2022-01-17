CLICK HERESee Our Live, Updating List Of Closings, Delays
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers didn’t come out on the winning end of their Wild Card game against the Chiefs, but Ben Roethlisberger moved up in the history books in what is expected to be the final game of his career.

The Steelers fell to Kansas City by a score of 42-21 on Sunday night, likely being the final chapter in Roethlisberger’s 18-year career.

In the loss, Roethlisberger threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

With those passing yards, Roethlisberger became the third highest playoff passer in league history.

Roethlisberger moved past both Joe Montana and Brett Favre, with only Tom Brady and Peyton Manning ahead of him.