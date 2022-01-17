By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Betty White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.
But today, plans move forward for a film honoring her nearly 100 years on earth.
The celebration looks at her life and career.
The documentary premieres at 1 p.m. and also has showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at several theaters around the area including at the AMC Theater at The Waterfront and South Hills Village, along with the Cinemarks in Robinson Township and the North Hills.
