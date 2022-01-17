PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes are on the Pittsburgh Public Works Department and whether it is up to the challenge of clearing city streets in the wake of the big snow storm.

KDKA spoke with Mayor Ed Gainey on Monday morning to get his assessment.

Gainey said he’s giving the city workers high marks so far in their efforts the last couple days, adding that he believes they will have the streets cleared by Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

The mayor was full of praise not just for the snow plow operators, but the citizens themselves for staying indoors Sunday evening, allowing the crews to do their work.

He said they got a good jump on the early snow while folks stayed in to watch the Steelers game, and they now are trying to catch up after getting several more inches of snow Monday morning.

Some in Brookline shared complaints Monday morning that their streets hadn’t been cleared.

“I haven’t seen a snow truck or plow,” Dominic Cecere said.

Gainey, however, said he’s confident.

“Let me thank all the drivers and laborers of the Department of Public Works,” he said. “I think they did a great job. It was all hands on deck. They worked throughout the night to ensure the street were clear. And we know we have a lot more streets to hit but they’re out there. They worked throughout the night. We did get hit this morning with more snow. I think there are one or two more inches they’re predicting. Our goal is to have these streets clear by tonight.”

