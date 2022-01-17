By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A beloved employee at a local McDonald's has died at age 100.
Ruth Shuster would have turned 101 in March. She’d been working at the McDonald’s in North Huntingdon since she was 73.
Sad news to share.
Remember Ruth Shuster? She was the 99-year-old North Huntingdon McDonald’s employee I interviewed in early March of 2020.
I’m told by a spokesperson she passed away yesterday at the age of 100. She would’ve been 101 this March. Rest In Peace, Ruth. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yikLtWOlD5
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 18, 2022
“The McFamily has lost an effervescent light today. Ruthie Shuster’s sunny optimism brought joy to everyone who knew her. We treasure her vivacious spirit in our memories and offer our deepest sympathies to her loved ones,” Michael Delligatti, the owner of the McDonald’s Big Mac Museum, said in a statement.
KDKA caught up with Shuster on her 99th birthday last year. She said “age don’t mean nothing to me,” and you could certainly tell by the energetic way she walked and worked.
The restaurant’s marquee now reads, “Rest in peace, Ruthie. Thank you for the sunshine!”
Shuster died peacefully, a spokesperson said.