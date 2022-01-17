By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday is a snow day for Pittsburgh Public Schools, and when students return, three more buildings will be remote because of COVID-19.

All schools will be closed Tuesday and all activities, including Grab and Go, are canceled.

Pittsburgh Allderdice, Pittsburgh Chartiers and Pittsburgh Dilworth will be closed until Jan. 24 because of COVID-19 cases.

Multiple other schools will be closed because of COVID-19 when classes resume.

Six buildings will be closed until Jan. 21:

Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5

Pittsburgh Schiller 6-8

Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 (No Grab and Go)

Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5

Two facilities will be closed until Jan. 20:

Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8

Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8

