PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kids aren't the only ones enjoying this snow day.
Some of the animals at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium are having fun frolicking in the snow.
The zoo released a video of their curious red pandas exploring and climbing in their now snowy habitat.

Wild red pandas live in temperate forests and are native to Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and Southern China.
The red pandas aren’t the only zoo residents that enjoy the cold weather. Penguins On Parade is held every winter weekend from Dec. 4 and Feb. 27, weather permitting.
When the temperatures are below 45 degrees, the zookeepers at PPG Aquarium allow the penguins to waddle around outside for about a half an hour.
