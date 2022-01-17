PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue is reaching out to provide support to the Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor over the weekend.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was among those who survived the deadly 2018 attack at Tree of Life, says his heart hurts.

US President Joe Biden is calling the hostage-taking at the Texas synagogue an “act of terror” and the UK is also condemning the attack.

The standoff in Texas ended around 9 p.m. Saturday after ten hours when the last hostages at Congregation Beth Israel including their Rabbi, escaped from the gunman as an FBI SWAT team rushed in.

For Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, the site of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack

in US-history, it was difficult to watch history -repeat itself.

“What is wrong with America that Jews should feel agree to go into their houses of worship, that’s not America,” Rabbi Myers told KDKA News.

The rabbi of the Fort Worth area synagogue told authorities he threw a chair at his captor which he feels saved lives.

He credited past security training, a unfortunate necessity of life according to Rabbi Myers.

“They’re alive because of it. I’m alive because I went through comparable training when I came to Pittsburgh. Isn’t it horrific that clergy should have to go through this?” Myers shared.

The hostage taker identified as a British citizen was killed by authorities and witnesses say he was making Anti-Semitic and Anti-Israeli comments.

Tree of Life remains closed for worship since the 2018 attack.

The world reknown architect who designed the World Trade Center Memorial is among those designing the New Tree of Life building, which when opened will also include a home for the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.