NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County residents woke up to snow-covered roads Monday morning, but things got better by lunchtime.

Still, with swirling, brutal winds, PennDOT officials urged drivers in the area to be mindful of blowing snow drifts around the roadways there.

Route 30 in North Huntingdon was a slushy mess by midday, an upgrade from the blanket of snow that covered it hours earlier.

A KDKA-TV news crew saw several snow plows clearing local roads, not to mention neighbors helping neighbors dig out, and some families enjoying the snow with their children and pets.

One man said he and his family were supposed to fly to Florida on Monday morning, but instead they were bundled up with coats and hats in Latrobe.

And Lance Wingard, from Jeannette, said his family had no plans to stay inside.

“We will do it all,” he said. “Tubing, snow angels, hot chocolate. The whole shebang.”

PennDOT officials said they’ll be out as long as it takes to make the roads clean and safe.