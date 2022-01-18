CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A community program to help neighbors in need worked exactly as it was designed to work after the snowstorm, and even had an added bonuses.

Cranberry Township activated a community response team when the pandemic hit to help vulnerable neighbors with things like errands, grocery delivery, small chores and shoveling snow.

Members of the Volunteer Cranberry “Snow Angels” program did a Lot of shoveling Monday.

Fifty people signed up through the township to get shoveled out.

The response to help community members during the arctic blast and storm was overwhelming.

The Township says athletic groups, civic organizations and families signed up to help their neighbors.

“We had about ten more volunteers between the nighttime hours last night whenever the big storm was coming,” Audrey Rattay the

Community Engagement Specialist for Cranberry Township told KDKA News.

“I noticed two people out there just wiping everyone’s vehicles off and shoveling around their cars, an entire row of twenty vehicles,” Rattay said.

“Today actually we had a large number of houses we had to knock out and believe it or not before we could get to a handful of them other neighbors stepped up before us. I was getting calls don’t worry about getting over here someone else took care of it.,” Chris Minton and his family, who were among the “ Snow Angels” told KDKA.