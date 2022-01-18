PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling.

Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast.

It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast.

Looking ahead there are a couple of things you should know. Today will see some isolated snow showers with temperatures in the 20’s all day long.

Morning temperatures will drop to the low 20s by around 10:00 a.m.

Then we should see temperatures warming to the upper 20’s for the afternoon.

Wind speeds will drop to near 5 by the afternoon too, with wind chill values going from the upper teens to just above 20°.

Tomorrow we see a brief warm up, before temperatures really take a dive heading into the weekend.

As the cooler air moves in behind the warmth, light rain and drizzle and then snow will impact places.

Areas south of Pittsburgh will be the most likely to see light to moderate late afternoon and evening snow. More than an inch of snow will likely fall in the Laurel Highlands westward facing slopes.

Temperatures begin to plummet Wednesday evening with Thursday highs expected to be in the low 20s.

Thursday highs will likely be hit at midnight with temperatures dropping for the rest of the day.

Friday morning temperatures will drop to single digits. I have Pittsburgh’s morning low dropping down to 3° on Friday.

Brrrr, you’re going to want to bundle up.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos