By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has a new president.

UPMC announced Diane Hupp’s appointment on Tuesday. She began her career at Children’s 36 years ago as a volunteer and has held several positions, most recently a dual role as chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services and vice president of Operations.

She’s credited with leading UPMC Children’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

Hupp called the appointment “a great honor and privilege.”

“Delivering the highest level of care to our children and families has been a passion for the majority of my life and I am simply humbled and grateful for the opportunity. The community and beyond needs us now more than ever as we commit to continuing to serve all who seek our care,” she said in a statement.

Hupp earned a master’s degree in nursing administration and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Duquesne and a doctorate in nursing practice from Pitt.