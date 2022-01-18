YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Starting next month, the AARP tax counseling program will be offering free tax prep services for low income, elderly and disabled residents.

They’re teaming up with volunteers from Westmoreland County Community College.

You’ll need to bring your tax records, wear a mask and social distance.

You’ll also need to book an appointment. They’re not taking walk-ins.

Here’s a list of all the locations:

DELMONT AREA

Fridays

Feb. 11 & 25/March 11 & 25/April 8

8 a.m.-3 p.m. – By appointment only

Cloverleaf Community Center

200 Cloverleaf Circle

Delmont, PA 15626

412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16)

GREENSBURG – YOUNGWOOD AREAS

Tuesdays &Thursdays

8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only

Maplewood United Presbyterian Church

108 Woodland Road

Greensburg, PA 15601

724-633-7278

HARRISON CITY AREA

Fridays

9 a.m.-Noon- By appointment only

Penn Area Library

2001 Municipal Court

Harrison City, PA 15636

724-744-4414, extension 0

IRWIN – NORTH HUNTINGDON AREAS

Tuesdays & Thursdays

8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only

St. Agnes Church

Resurrection Hall

11400 St. Agnes Lane

North Huntingdon, PA 15641

724-420-3961

JEANNETTE AREA

Wednesdays

9 a.m.–Noon – By appointment only

Jeannette Center for Active Adults

Gaskill and Third Streets

Jeannette, PA 15644

724-527-3200

LATROBE AREA

Mondays & Wednesdays

8:30 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only

Westmoreland County Community College

Westmoreland – Latrobe

130 Depot Street

Latrobe, PA 15650

724-572-7009

MONESSEN AREA

Wednesdays

8:30-11:30 a.m. – By appointment only

Monessen Senior Center

1925 S. Grand Boulevard

Monessen, PA 15062

724-684-6105

MT. PLEASANT AREA

Tuesdays

8:30-11:30 a.m. – By appointment only

Mt. Pleasant Senior Center

424 Washington Street

Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666

724-547-4594

MURRYSVILLE AREA

Fridays

Feb. 4 & 18/March 4 &18/April 1

8 a.m.- 3 p.m. – By appointment only

Murrysville Community Center

3091 Carson Avenue

Murrysville, PA 15668

412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16)

TRAFFORD AREA

Mondays

Feb. 14 & 28/March 14 & 28/April 11

8 a.m.- 3 p.m. – By appointment only

St. Regis Catholic Church

517 Homewood Avenue

Trafford, PA 15085

412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16)

WEST NEWTON AREA

Mondays

8:30-11:30 a.m. – By appointment only

West Newton Senior Center

103 E. Main Street

West Newton, PA 15089

724-872-4976