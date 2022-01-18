YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Starting next month, the AARP tax counseling program will be offering free tax prep services for low income, elderly and disabled residents.
They’re teaming up with volunteers from Westmoreland County Community College.
You’ll need to bring your tax records, wear a mask and social distance.
You’ll also need to book an appointment. They’re not taking walk-ins.
Here’s a list of all the locations:
DELMONT AREA
Fridays
Feb. 11 & 25/March 11 & 25/April 8
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – By appointment only
Cloverleaf Community Center
200 Cloverleaf Circle
Delmont, PA 15626
412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16)
GREENSBURG – YOUNGWOOD AREAS
Tuesdays &Thursdays
8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
Maplewood United Presbyterian Church
108 Woodland Road
Greensburg, PA 15601
724-633-7278
HARRISON CITY AREA
Fridays
9 a.m.-Noon- By appointment only
Penn Area Library
2001 Municipal Court
Harrison City, PA 15636
724-744-4414, extension 0
IRWIN – NORTH HUNTINGDON AREAS
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
St. Agnes Church
Resurrection Hall
11400 St. Agnes Lane
North Huntingdon, PA 15641
724-420-3961
JEANNETTE AREA
Wednesdays
9 a.m.–Noon – By appointment only
Jeannette Center for Active Adults
Gaskill and Third Streets
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-527-3200
LATROBE AREA
Mondays & Wednesdays
8:30 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
Westmoreland County Community College
Westmoreland – Latrobe
130 Depot Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
724-572-7009
MONESSEN AREA
Wednesdays
8:30-11:30 a.m. – By appointment only
Monessen Senior Center
1925 S. Grand Boulevard
Monessen, PA 15062
724-684-6105
MT. PLEASANT AREA
Tuesdays
8:30-11:30 a.m. – By appointment only
Mt. Pleasant Senior Center
424 Washington Street
Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666
724-547-4594
MURRYSVILLE AREA
Fridays
Feb. 4 & 18/March 4 &18/April 1
8 a.m.- 3 p.m. – By appointment only
Murrysville Community Center
3091 Carson Avenue
Murrysville, PA 15668
412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16)
TRAFFORD AREA
Mondays
Feb. 14 & 28/March 14 & 28/April 11
8 a.m.- 3 p.m. – By appointment only
St. Regis Catholic Church
517 Homewood Avenue
Trafford, PA 15085
412-394-8959 (call after Jan. 16)
WEST NEWTON AREA
Mondays
8:30-11:30 a.m. – By appointment only
West Newton Senior Center
103 E. Main Street
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-4976