By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research is adding a Pro Football Hall of Famer to its board of directors.

The organization, which is dedicated to diminishing the impact of sports-related brain injuries, is adding former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis.

“The Chuck Noll Foundation’s mission to diminish the impact of head injuries goes beyond professional sports – and has the potential to impact every kid who is injured playing in the front yard, and every person who falls or gets in a car accident,” Bettis said. “I’m honored to be part of this important work and eager to help shape the future of concussion and traumatic brain injury research.”

After being founded in 2016, the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research has awarded 14 early-stage research grants totaling $1.7 million and has also leveraged an additional $10 million in additional support.

The funding priorities focus on research that will address the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of brain injuries, and those stemming from sports-related injuries.

“I am honored that Jerome Bettis has agreed to join the Chuck Noll Foundation Board, and will be lending his insight and perspective,” said Chairman of the Board Arthur J. Rooney.

Grants from the foundation have supported research at Allegheny Health Network, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Medical Center, and West Virginia University.