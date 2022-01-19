By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second time, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected to play in the NHL’s All-Star Game.
Guentzel was selected as part of the NHL’s ‘Last Men In’ fan vote, finishing 2nd in the Metropolitan Division voting. He finished behind New York Rangers’ forward Mike Zibanejad, who is unable to attend the game for personal reasons.
Guentzel currently leads the Penguins in goals, points, and game-winning goals, recently having an 18-game point streak ended.
On Monday night, Guentzel scored his 20th goal of the season, the fifth straight year he reached that achievement.
Guentzel was selected to compete in the All-Star Game in 2020, but was unable to attend due to injury.
This year’s All-Star Game festivities will be held with a skills competition on Friday, February 4 and a 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, February 5 in Las Vegas.