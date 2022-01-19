CLICK HEREFollow the Winter Storm Tracker here for the latest updates on the weather and its impacts.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue early Wednesday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Pitcairn.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue early Wednesday morning.

First responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.