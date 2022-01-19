By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Pitcairn.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue early Wednesday morning.
First responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.