BUTLER (KDKA) – Three people are hurt and hospitalized after a barrage of bullets rang out at a Butler County Mall on Wednesday night.

Sources tell KDKA that one victim is in Allegheny General Hospital as of Wednesday morning and state police have said all three victims have minor injuries and the shooter is in custody.

Police arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril for shooting the three victims.

The victims are 19-year-old Damian Blystone, 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman, and a juvenile male.

It all started during a fight inside the Rural King and then spilled out into the Clearview Mall parking lot where about 20 rounds were fired, ending with the three victims being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police identified an SUV in the parking lot which had two windows shot out on the driver’s side.

During the shooting, the Boscov’s nearby went on lockdown around 7:00 to protect shoppers, leaving them in disbelief.

“It’s pretty sad that someone would do this around here,” said Chris Pisor.

Later in the night, state police continued their investigation across from the mall at Sheetz.

They believe a white sedan parked there was connected to the shooting.

It’s not known right now how or why the altercation began.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details