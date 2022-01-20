BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — The search continues for whoever gunned down a young mother at a bus stop in Bellevue.

She just wanted to catch her bus home from work, but someone murdered 28-year-old Rachel Dowden as she stood along Lincoln and Sheridan avenues. Now investigators are working to track down her killer.

“It’s horrible. It makes you not want to walk or do anything through here,” said Jackie Miller, who has lived in Bellevue for 35 years.

She placed a colorful bouquet at the crime scene even though she doesn’t know the victim.

“I feel horrible. So young to be shot, and then you’re deceased and having kids and it’s horrible,” said Miller.

Dowden was shot several times. Paramedics took the young mother to the hospital, but she died.

WATCH: KDKA’s Erika Stanish reports



KDKA counted countless cameras at the intersection where it happened, and investigators now work to track down who did this.

“Many cop cars and then we just tried to figure out what’s going on outside and one of my employees, he told me someone is laying on the ground,” said Pizza Station owner Turgay Turkmen.

Turkmen opened his pizza shop two years ago. He’s shocked by the violence.

“Can be anything, you know? There’s sick people around so you should be careful outside,” said Turkmen.

The victim worked a few blocks down Lincoln Avenue at the cricket store but her coworkers didn’t want to talk about what happened.