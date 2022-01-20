BREAKING NEWSManhunt for 2 suspects after student shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The crash happened along Interstate 279 around 1:15 a.m.
Filed Under:Interstate 279, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rollover Crash
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured when a car was involved in a rollover crash overnight on the Parkway North.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the East Street exit along Interstate 279.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was transported from the scene by paramedics.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The cause of the crash and the condition of the injured person are unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.