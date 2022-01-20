By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prosecutors are trying to keep a Pittsburgh-area dentist accused of killing his wife in custody until his trial.

Lawrence Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud, but federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. According to the criminal complaint, authorities claim Rudolph killed his wife while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016.

Federal prosecutors say he’s a flight risk because of his wealth and he specifically plotted to kill his wife in a foreign country to try and get away with it. His lawyers say Rudolph has COVID-19 and they are having trouble meeting with him to discuss the case.