By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are renewing their call to the public for help finding a missing Shaler Township woman who disappeared two years ago.

Janet Walsh, 70, was reported missing by her daughter on Jan. 20, 2020.

Two years later, there is still no trace, police said.

Walsh’s daughter was supposed to meet her mother for dinner on the day she went missing. When her daughter arrived at Walsh’s home, her mother was not there. Walsh’s car was gone too, but her cell phone was still there, police said.

After getting in touch with several of her mother’s friends, Walsh called Shaler Township Police to formally report her mother as missing.

A week later, Allegheny County police joined the investigation.

Today marks two years since Janet Walsh was reported missing. Investigators continue to seek information. If you have information about this case, please contact the ACPD Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/zRbThDp5nO — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 20, 2022

Walsh disappeared in her silver 2018 Chevy Trax, with license plate No. KTW 6007.

“Just know that on Jan. 19 of 2020 was the last sighting of her or her vehicle, which is unusual that we don’t even locate a vehicle. We are just really puzzled by this,” Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall with blonde hair and has hazel eyes.

If you know anything about Walsh’s disappearance, police are urging you to tall the County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.