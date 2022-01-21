By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, the Allegheny County Health Department will have testing sites set up on Friday.
There will be a testing site set up in Knoxville at the St. Paul AME Church from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 400 Orchard Place.
Meanwhile, another site will be at Human Services Turtle Creek at the same time at 413 Penn Avenue.
Both sites are walk-up and not a drive-through.
You can pre-register for Knoxville at this link and Turtle Creek at this link.
The tests are free and insurance is not required but those with insurance are being asked to provide their insurance cards, if available.